Fujairah May Bunker Volumes Fall to Three-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker volumes at Fujairah declined by 8.2% in May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah fell sharply in May, recording the lowest total since February 2025.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 614,296 m3 in May, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights. While the figure was almost unchanged from May 2024, it marked an 8.2% decline from April's level.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw May's total sales gain 1.1% on the year and by 10.7% from April's level.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO saw a notable surge, rising to 9,972 m3—almost 21 times higher than the volume recorded a year earlier. 380 CST VLSFO fell by 3.6% to 407,208 m3, 380 CST HSFO gained 0.6% to 164,882 m3, MGO surged by 985.2% to 662 m3, and LSMGO gained 11.2% to 31,572 m3.

HSFO took up 26.8% of the total, up from 26.6% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in May was $501.5/mt, down from $497.1/mt in April.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 0.5% on the month to $529/mt in May.