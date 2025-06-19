Ammonia Tops BIMCO Polls as Tanker Industry's Preferred Fuel of the Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than half of the participants in BIMCO’s latest tanker safety meeting backed ammonia as the most viable fuel by 2040, though concerns remain over safety and readiness. Image Credit: BIMCO

Ammonia is emerging as the tanker industry’s top alternative fuel choice by 2040, according to live poll results from shipping industry body BIMCO’s 10th Tanker Safety Network meeting held online on June 12.

Over half (52%) of participants identified ammonia as the most viable fuel pathway, citing its zero-carbon potential, BIMCO said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

But the poll results also revealed that widespread adoption remains a distant prospect.

Operational concerns dominated industry sentiment, with 38% of participants citing bunkering compatibility challenges and 28% highlighting onboard safety risks. While confidence in ammonia’s potential is growing, 69% of respondents said they were only moderately prepared to handle alternative fuels, and 80% reported significant training gaps across key areas.

“Ammonia was highlighted as a promising but demanding option, one that requires careful management of toxicity, risk communication, and emergency procedures,” Liam Blackmore, Principal Engineer at Lloyd’s Register, said in one of the presentation sessions.

Blackmore emphasised the need to embed safety across all stages, from ship design and bunkering infrastructure to crew training. He also stressed the importance of aligning safety frameworks such as the ISM Code with fuel-specific risks.

Ammonia leads in several long-term fuel forecasts, but safety and operational readiness remain key hurdles.