BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Eighth Consecutive Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising consistently for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for an eighth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $665/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since November 24. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $510/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $883.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.47/bl to $82.87/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $667.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $8/mt to $593/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $6.50/mt to $637.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $625.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.31/bl at $82.56/bl as of 6:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt fall in bunker prices.