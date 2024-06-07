KR to Help Develop Ammonia Fuel Cells for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hanwha Ocean, Amogy, and Hanwha Aerospace. Image Credit: KR

Classification society KR has signed a deal to help develop ammonia-powered fuel cells for ships.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hanwha Ocean, Amogy, and Hanwha Aerospace to develop ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cell systems, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

KR's work will focus on the technical collaboration and certification needed for the systems.

"This agreement brings us one step closer to the commercialization of eco-friendly ships using Amogy's ammonia-based fuel cell systems," Woo Seonghoon, CEO of Amogy, said in the statement.

"I believe multi-party collaboration is vital for the decarbonization of the shipping industry, and we will continue to do our best to ensure the safe introduction of ammonia and ammonia-based fuel cell systems into the ship market."