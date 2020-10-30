Former IMO Secretary General William O'Neil Dies at 93

by Ship & Bunker News Team

O'Neil served in the role from 1990 to 2003.

Former International Maritime Organization Secretary General William O'Neil has died at the age of 93, the UN body said Friday.

O'Neil served in the role from 1990 to 2003. During his tenure the organisation worked on new measures on maritime security and piracy, including bringing in a new security regime in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"Mr. O'Neil left a lasting legacy on the Organization," current Secretary General Kitack Lim said in an emailed statement.

"He was committed to the universality of IMO and oversaw a significant increase in membership.

"He encouraged wide and effective participation in the Organization from all stakeholders in the maritime sector.

"Above all, Mr. O'Neil was dedicated to enabling developing States to adopt and implement IMO instruments, through his active pursuance of new sources of extrabudgetary funding."