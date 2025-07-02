GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua Launch Project to Boost LNG Bunkering Vessel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua aim to boost LNG bunkering vessel efficiency with higher tank pressure. Image Credit: GTT

Engineering firm GTT and China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding have launched a joint innovation project to enhance the design and efficiency of LNG bunkering vessels.

The collaboration targets reduced operating costs and greater operational flexibility through improved tank technology, GTT said in a statement on its website on Monday.

At the core is an upgrade to GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system, increasing the LNG tank design pressure from 0.7 barg to 1 barg.

This higher pressure, already approved by classification societies, allows LNG to be loaded at higher temperatures, reducing the need for deep subcooling and simplifying terminal operations.

The benefits include faster LNG transfer, lower electrical consumption during standby periods due to reduced reliance on the subcooler and longer holding times that help meet evolving environmental regulations, such as cold-ironing recommendations under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulations (AFNIR).

The project will also study the technical feasibility of pushing the design pressure up to 2 barg in future vessels.

As more LNG-fuelled ships join the global fleet, demand for LNG bunkers and bunkering vessels is expected to grow. Currently, 62 LNG bunkering vessels are operational, with another 30 expected to join the fleet by 2028, according to data from classification society DNV.