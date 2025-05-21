Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade of Israeli Port of Haifa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houthis warn ships bound for Haifa will be targeted. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi movement has declared a maritime blockade on the Israeli port of Haifa, warning it will target ships in the Red Sea bound for the port.

"All companies with ships present in or heading to this port are hereby notified that, as of the time of this announcement, the aforementioned port has been included in the list of targets," Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e announced in a social media post.

"They [shipping firms] are urged to take into consideration the contents of this statement and any subsequent announcement," Sare'e added.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel, including strikes near Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

However, they have indicated that they will halt attacks on US ships after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with the Houthis.

Haifa Port, located on Israel's northern Mediterranean coast, is the country's largest and busiest seaport, serving as a vital gateway for its imports and exports.