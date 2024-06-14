World News
Maersk Oil Trading Hires Fuel Oil Trader in Geneva
Friday June 14, 2024
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker fuel arm of container and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, has hired a new fuel oil trader in Geneva.
Gonzalo Rivera Bonacasa has joined Maersk Oil Trading's Geneva office as a fuel oil trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.
The new hire was previously a fuel oil trader for ExxonMobil from January 2022 to May of this year.
He had earlier worked for Repsol from 2016 to 2021, serving most recently as a heavy products trading analyst.
Maersk's ships consumed a total of 9.838 million mt of bunker fuel in 2023.