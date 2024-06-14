Maersk Oil Trading Hires Fuel Oil Trader in Geneva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a fuel oil trader for ExxonMobil. Image Credit: Gonzalo Rivera Bonicasa

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker fuel arm of container and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, has hired a new fuel oil trader in Geneva.

Gonzalo Rivera Bonacasa has joined Maersk Oil Trading's Geneva office as a fuel oil trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

The new hire was previously a fuel oil trader for ExxonMobil from January 2022 to May of this year.

He had earlier worked for Repsol from 2016 to 2021, serving most recently as a heavy products trading analyst.

Maersk's ships consumed a total of 9.838 million mt of bunker fuel in 2023.