BUNKER JOBS: Core Power Seeks Maritime Regulation Specialist in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nuclear power firm Core Power is seeking to hire a maritime regulation specialist in London to help it with the task of developing a legal framework for nuclear-powered ships.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience implementing, utilising or revising maritime regulations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute a multi-year strategy to ensure the maritime regulations governing floating nuclear power plants are updated to accommodate advanced nuclear technology

Represent the Company at NEMO, WNTI, and the IMO as well as with national maritime regulators, class societies, the insurance industry, and the wide maritime community around the world

Assist with the establishment, growth, and operation of the Nuclear Energy for Maritime Organisation (NEMO). NEMO engages in government lobbying and relationship building with other maritime and nuclear industry bodies through participation in events, both its own and those arranged by third parties

Work with Member/Flag states; maritime regulators; national, state, and local government officials; IMO; classification societies; insurers and protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs; and others around safety and security and safeguarding standards, licensing conditions and operational standards for offshore, near shore and in-port deployment of floating nuclear power and maritime civil nuclear propulsion solutions

Write draft trade studies, technical reports, gap analyses, procedures, standards, specifications, guidance documents, and other documentation as required by IMO, NEMO, WNTI, other regulators, class societies, and insurers, to progress the deployment of floating nuclear power plants and maritime civil nuclear propulsion

Work with port authorities, classification societies, ship operators, insurance companies and other standards organisations to demonstrate the viability of floating nuclear power and maritime civil nuclear propulsion as a solution to the world's climate change challenges

Perform project work with shareholders and stakeholders to set out the conditions and prepare the industry for the introduction of floating nuclear power and maritime civil nuclear propulsion across the OECD

Support regulatory and licensing efforts of advanced reactors

Support case studies that will examine the regulatory, licensing, and permitting requirements for siting a floating nuclear power plant in a likely site for the first prototype reactor

Provide required regulatory and licensing support to a Joint Development Project developing port visit criteria for a merchant ship using nuclear propulsion.

