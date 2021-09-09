Golden Ocean Takes on 'Duel-Fuel-Ready' Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Golden Ocean is set to take on three new bulkers capable of being converted at a later date to run on alternative bunker fuels.

The company has ordered three 85,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carriers from a Chinese shipyard, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ships are due for delivery between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

"The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance," the company said in the statement.

"The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves."

The company has not stated which alternative fuels it has in mind for the new vessels, or whether it has any firm plans to convert them.

Golden Ocean's bunker needs are currently covered by supplier TFG Marine, of which the shipping company is one of the three main shareholders.