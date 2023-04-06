BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Account Manager in London or Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Imperium Commodity Search is recruiting for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire an account manager in either London or Singapore.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday, without revealing the name of the hiring company.

The advertisement describes the firm as 'one of the fastest-growing and recognised marine fuel trading companies within the European market'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in commodities, shipping or financial markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Take the lead in maintaining and building relationships with the firms 60+ traders globally to guide and assist on how to accurately enter and utilise data on the CRMs

Responsible for conducting research on new and existing customer leads for the group (Ship owners, operators, brokers, traders, suppliers etc)

Monitor and diligently manage data entry on the CRM and trading platform to ensure best practice for the group

Identify and raise areas of concern to senior management working closely with superiors on any conflicts of interest and internal disputes surrounding data entry

Manage and handle relations between traders on any internal ownership issues regarding customers and data entry

