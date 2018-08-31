IMO 2020 Means Less Predictable Fuels With Dramatic Implications for Vessels' Entire Bunker Fuel line: Alfa Laval

Serdar Sengun, Global Sales Manager, HSS Mineral Oil, BU Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

The upcoming IMO 2020 rule will not only mean changes to bunker fuel, but will have implications for vessels' entire fuel line, says Alfa Laval.

The global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel, which comes into force from January 1 2020, will see vessel operators exposed to more varied and less predictable fuels that will bring an increased risk of operational issues ranging from clogged fuel systems to engine stoppage, the company adds.

"There will be many options for compliance and every vessel will have to choose the route that makes most sense for their operation," says Serdar Sengun, Global Sales Manager Marine Separation, Alfa Laval.

"No matter what customers choose, it will have dramatic implications for the fuel line."

With a range of new complaint fuels and blends expected for the post 2020 market, Alfa Laval says for many fleets 2020 will also mean going from existing single-fuel systems to multi-fuel operations.

"If not managed properly, using multiple fuel oils can result in a variety of issues – especially when the fuels are unfamiliar," it warns.

"As refineries recalibrate for lower sulphur content, we also anticipate a continued increase in the proportion of cat fines in marine fuel oils," Sengun adds.

"Already, we have seen a huge rise in cat fines, which cause major problems if not separated from the fuel before it reaches the engine."

Sengun says his firm is responding the to anticipated challenges by optimizing and updating its entire fuel-line portfolio for improved engine protection and increased energy efficiency.

"Meeting the challenges of more varied fuels will affect the fuel line as a whole. Centrifugal separators, which are the primary defence against cat fines, will need to perform at different capacities and with new levels of efficiency. Fuel conditioning systems will need to handle fuels with more widely differing properties, using embedded automation to avoid handling mistakes and perform safe changeover within the required engine parameters," the company states.

"Overall, the existing synergies between fuel line equipment and the engine itself will need to be strengthened."