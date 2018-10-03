GP Global Expands Bunkering Operations in 6 Markets

Prerit Goel, Group Director at GP Global. Image Credit: GP Global

GP Global today announced the expansion of its global bunkering operations in six markets with 12 appointments to senior roles and plans to increase its bunker barge fleet.

The new appointments cover GP Global's offices in Geneva, Switzerland; London and Hull, UK; Sharjah and Dubai in the UAE; Mumbai, India and Singapore.

"Following the recent re-branding of the group, our efforts are now focused on consolidating our business across all key international markets and these appointments of experienced professionals is the next step in making this happen. Our bunkering division has witnessed exponential growth over the past year as a result of our expanded footprint in the ARA and APAC market with other global offices," said Prerit Goel, Group Director at GP Global.

"The bunker market is something we feel has a lot of challenges short, mid and long-term but equally these present a fascinating opportunity for those able to add genuine value throughout the supply chain as GP Global is always looking to do. The upcoming IMO 2020 restrictions on burning high sulphur marine fuels will radically alter the landscape in bunkering, not just for supplying and trading the product but for credit, technical and compliance as well. We are very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds in store and are very confident that the team we have built and are continuing to augment will go from strength to strength. It is a very exciting time."

Chris Todd, Head of Bunkering, West of Suez at GP Global, said this month the supplier will increase its bunker barge fleet "to capitalise on opportunities we see in the ARA market."

"With this in mind our recent hires, who are well versed and experienced in the ARA market allows us to competently handle the increase in volumes we expect to see. Further, as the group continues to perform well its only natural we continue to add talented individuals to our team."

Anil Keswani, Head of Bunkering, East of Suez at GP Global, added, "As far as our East of Suez business is concerned, our physical location in Fujairah has grown from one barge to three. We will add one more barge to our fleet by the end of this year. Apart from our physical supply, we have grown our back to back to sales and are exploring the marine lubricants sector too."

Among the key management appointments, Steven Taylor will be the Lead in charge of Physical Supply, West of Suez, based in Hull, UK.

Christopher Morgan has been appointed as Lead - Bunker Credit Management for global operations, and will be based out of the UAE and Rotterdam offices of GP Global.

Suman Chatterjee is Lead - Bunker, based out of Mumbai, India.

The 12 appointments made by GP Global are as follows:

David Matthews, Bunker Trader, West of Suez (London, UK)

Steven Taylor, Lead – Physical Supply, West of Suez (Hull, UK)

Susan Needham, Trading Operator – Physical Supply, West of Suez (Hull, UK)

Amit Dingwani, Lead Oil Trading Operator – GCC (Sharjah, UAE)

Christopher Morgan, Lead – Bunker Credit Management, Global (UAE & Rotterdam)

Thanasis Baxevanis, Trading Manager – Marine Lubricants, GCC (UAE)

Eric Toh, Bunker Trader, APAC (Singapore)

Suman Chatterjee, Lead – Industrial Sales, India (Mumbai, India)

Ankita Batra, Bunker Trader, GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd (Mumbai, India)

Basile Collenberg, Jr. Bunker Trader, West of Suez (Geneva, Switzerland)

Sumesh Ramadasan, Bunker Trader, West of Suez (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Nishmith Chowta, Bunker Trader, West of Suez (Singapore)