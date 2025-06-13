BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Bunker Sales Executive in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a new marine fuel sales executive in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably experience in shipping, operations, chartering or agency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Koege.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities.

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests.

Build and develop relationships with new and existing customers.

Frequently visit existing and new customers.

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.

Handle and resolve claims.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.