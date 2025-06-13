BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Bunker Sales Executive in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 13, 2025

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a new marine fuel sales executive in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably experience in shipping, operations, chartering or agency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Koege.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Proactively prospect for new business opportunities.
  • Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests.
  • Build and develop relationships with new and existing customers.
  • Frequently visit existing and new customers.
  • Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.
  • Handle and resolve claims.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

