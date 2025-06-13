World News
BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Bunker Sales Executive in Denmark
Friday June 13, 2025
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a new marine fuel sales executive in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably experience in shipping, operations, chartering or agency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Koege.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities.
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests.
- Build and develop relationships with new and existing customers.
- Frequently visit existing and new customers.
- Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.
- Handle and resolve claims.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.