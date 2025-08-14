Van Oord's Ship Bunkers Bio-LNG for the First Time in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Oord sees bio-LNG as a key part of its decarbonisation strategy. Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has bunkered its ship, Vox Ariane, with bio-LNG in Germany, marking its first bio-LNG bunkering operation.

The trailing suction hopper dredger took on bio-LNG on the Elbe, Van Oord stated on its website on Wednesday.

Van Oord claims it is the first marine contractor to have its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

It sees bio-LNG as a key part of its decarbonisation strategy.

Bio-LNG, derived from waste-based feedstocks like manure, food waste, and agricultural residues, provides a lower-carbon alternative to fossil LNG.

It can be used in dual-fuel LNG ships without any modifications and blended with fossil LNG in different ratios, giving buyers flexibility to achieve emissions reductions and meet compliance requirements.

Across Europe, several ships have begun bunkering bio-LNG as they work to meet FuelEU Maritime regulations. While Van Oord did not disclose the supplier, it confirmed that the fuel delivered was certified under the ISCC EU scheme.