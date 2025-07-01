Sea Trader Hires New Sales Manager for Seoul Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sean Kim has joined the firm as sales manager of its affiliate office in Seoul as of July 1. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong-based bunkering firm Sea Trader International has hired a new sales manager for its Seoul office.

Sean Kim has joined the firm as sales manager of its affiliate office in Seoul as of July 1, the company said in an emailed statement.

Kim has previously worked at bunker firms including WFS, OceanConnect Marine, KPI OceanConnect and BaseBlue.

"The appointment of Sean, who is an experienced bunker trader for the Korean market, is testament to the growth of our company in Asia and reflects our commitment to better serve clients and partners in the region," Simon Szeto, managing director of Sea Trader Group, said in the statement.

Contact details for the Seoul office are as follows:

18F, S-Tower, 82 Saemunan-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03185, Korea

Office: (+82) 2 6226 7333

Mr Sean Kim

Mobile: (+82) 10 8933 3889

Email: sean.kim@seatrader.hk

Mr Jacob Kang

Mobile: (+82) 10 2818 1066

Email: korea@seatrader.hk