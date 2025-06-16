Leclanché's Marine Battery System Secures Key Class Approvals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approvals were granted by Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas. File Image / Pixabay

Energy-storage solutions provider Leclanché has received type approval from Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas for its lithium-ion-based marine battery system- Navius MRS-3.

The approvals confirm the system meets strict safety, design, and performance standards set by both classification societies, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Designed for seamless integration across various vessel types, the battery system offers a high-energy-density solution to support fleet decarbonisation and compliance with tightening emissions rules.

“We are delighted to have received Type Approvals from two of the leading classification societies, Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas, Jean-Sébastien Weiss, Marine Certification Engineer at Leclanché, said

“This accomplishment underscores our focus on providing reliable, safe, and efficient energy storage solutions for the marine sector, and highlights the hard work and collaboration of our team and partners in meeting the demanding standards of the global maritime industry”.