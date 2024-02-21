Galveston LNG Bunker Port Joins SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The joint venture was announced in September, and plans to develop, construct and operate the first dedicated LNG bunkering facility on the US Gulf Coast. Image Credit: Galveston LNG Bunker Port

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port joint venture has joined industry group SEA-LNG.

GLBP -- a joint venture between Seapath Group and Pilot LNG -- is seeking to use its membership to access LNG pathway research and networking opportunities, SEA-LNG said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The joint venture was announced in September, and plans to develop, construct and operate the first dedicated LNG bunkering facility on the US Gulf Coast. Operations are expected to start in late 2026.

"With an initial investment of approximately $180 million, our LNG bunkering facility will supply a vital global and US trade corridor with cleaner marine fuel," Jonathan Cook, CEO of Pilot LNG, said in the statement.

"We recognise that SEA-LNG is a leading partner and a key piece of the LNG bunkering sector, and will give us access to insights and expertise across the entire LNG supply chain."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.