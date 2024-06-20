Carnival Cruise Ship Takes on Air Lubrication System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Silverstream has signed a deal to equip a new Excel-class Carnival Cruise Line ship with one of its air lubrication systems. Image Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

A Carnival Cruise Line ship is set to take on a bunker-saving air lubrication system from Silverstream Technologies.

Silverstream has signed a deal to equip a new Excel-class Carnival Cruise Line ship with one of its air lubrication systems, it said this week.

The vessel is due for delivery in 2027, and will be a sister ship to the Carnival Jubilee, which has already been equipped with one of the systems.

Silverstream's air lubrication system cuts ships' bunker consumption by 5-10% by introducing air bubbles between the hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction.

"Air lubrication is well suited to cruise vessels and supports the industry's focus on 'Sustainable Cruising'," the company said.

"The Silverstream System is easy to install on newbuilds or retrofitted to existing ships, with minimal disruption to normal operations."