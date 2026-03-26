StormGeo Says Commercial Blind Spots Undermine Voyage Optimisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rolf Reksten is the Commercial Lead Routing at StormGeo. Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has cautioned that commercial gaps in voyage optimisation are undermining efficiency and leaving value unclaimed for ship operators.

Many optimisation tools remain focused on routing efficiency and fuel consumption, without fully accounting for commercial factors such as charter terms, fuel costs and market conditions, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“Voyage optimization has become an industry buzzword, Rolf Reksten, Commercial Lead Routing at StormGeo, said.

“What is missing is properly integrating the commercial dimension into that equation.”

According to StormGeo, decisions on speed, routing and arrival timing directly impact earnings, costs and contractual performance, but these trade-offs are not always fully understood.

It added that better integration of commercial data into voyage planning could help operators avoid inefficiencies and improve outcomes.

StormGeo said combining data-driven tools with human expertise allows for more adaptive planning, with potential gains of 3-8% in total voyage cost performance through fuel savings, reduced delays and improved earnings.