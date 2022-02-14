Cyprus Reaffirms Commitment to Greener Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyprus: going green. File Image / Pixabay

Cyprus's president has reiterated his country's commitment to promote green shipping.

Speaking as part of a panel discussion for the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France, Nicos Anastasiades said that the use of cleaner fuels and "the deployment of relevant fuel infrastructure" is the way forward, Cyprus news provider Ekathimerini reported.

Anastasiades highlighted his government's long-term shipping plan SEA Change 2030 and welcomed the regional move to set up and Emissions Control Area in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus would work towards ensuring that the Mediterranean ECA is approved and enters into force by 1 January 2025.

An ECA, which limits sulfur in shipping emissions to 0.1%, is already in force in the Baltic and North Seas as well as in other parts of the world.