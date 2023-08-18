10% Bunker Saving Expected for Cargill Bulker Installing Rotor Sail System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has now completed its maiden voyage with the sails from Australia to China. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

A dry bulk carrier chartered by Cargill has been retrofitted with three rotor sails from Anemoi Marine Technologies.

Tufton Investment Management's 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulker the TR Lady has been retrofitted with the three 5*24 m rotor sails, Anemoi said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The vessel has now completed its maiden voyage with the sails from Australia to China.

Anemoi's patented transverse rail deployment system allows the sails to be moved from the ship's centre line to port or starboard at berth to avoid being in the way of cargo operations.

The sails are expected to save the vessel 10% of its annual bunker consumption.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Tufton who share our decarbonisation ambition and belief in wind propulsion as a key part of the future of shipping," Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's ocean transportation business, said in the statement.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.