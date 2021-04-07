Flagships Project Seeks to Deploy Hydrogen-Powered Cargo Ship This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in September. Image Credit: Flagships

A European consortium is seeking to put a small hydrogen-powered cargo ship on the water as soon as this year.

The Flagships project is set to deploy a hydrogen-fuelled ship on the River Seine in Paris with commercial operations commencing this year, the consortium said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The hydrogen will be produced from electrolysis.

The ship, which will carry cargo on pallets and in containers, will be owned by French inland shipping firm Compagnie Fluvial de Transport and is due for delivery in September.

"Flagships is a very exciting project for us, since it is leading the way to demonstrate how vessels operating on green hydrogen can decarbonise urban rivers," Bart Biebuyck, executive director at the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, said in the statement.

"By translating technological innovations into commercial operations we can make zero-emissions inland vessels a reality in every European city."