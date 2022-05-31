ONE Orders Ten Ammonia-, Methanol- and Carbon Capture-Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in 2025. Image Credit: ONE

Container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has ordered ten new boxships suitable for retrofit to ammonia or methanol propulsion and for carbon capture systems.

The firm has ordered five 13,700 TEU boxships each from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships are due for delivery in 2025.

The vessels are planned to have ammonia- and methanol-ready notations -- usually meaning their designs incorporate enough space for the larger fuel tanks needed for low-density fuels -- as well as being suitable for carbon capture and storage systems.

"This fleet will enable ONE to broaden the exploration of long-term alternative fuels and decarbonisation technologies in the future," the company said.

"ONE is determined to become a leader in maritime decarbonisation and remains fully committed to achieving sustainable marine transportation by achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"The company will continue to make necessary investments in greener assets and technologies, whilst engaging in open collaboration with industry stakeholders."