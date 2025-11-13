BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have climbed overall so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $496/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since October 27.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $430/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $10/mt to $813/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.45/bl to $62.71/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $466.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $436/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4/mt to $463.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5mt to $441/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $62.58/bl as of 9:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt fall in bunker prices.