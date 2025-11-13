BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Two-Week High

Thursday November 13, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $496/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since October 27.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $430/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $10/mt to $813/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.45/bl to $62.71/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $466.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $436/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4/mt to $463.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5mt to $441/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $62.58/bl as of 9:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt fall in bunker prices.

