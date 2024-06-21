Four Union Maritime Tankers to Take on Norsepower Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four 18,500 DWT chemical tankers will each be fitted with two rotor sails. Image Credit: Norsepower

Shipping firm Union Maritime has signed a deal to equip four new tankers with rotor sails from Norsepower.

The four 18,500 DWT chemical tankers will each be fitted with two rotor sails, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ships will be built at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Ltd and Wuhu Shipyard Co Ltd facilities in China.

"This is a significant milestone for Norsepower, as we continue to lead the way in sustainable shipping solutions," Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"With this deal, we will be fitting a total of eight NPRS on four vessels in the short term, with an additional orderbook of eight sister ships to be prepared with foundations for later retrofit.

"This represents a major step forward in our mission to decarbonize the maritime industry."

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on wind-assisted propulsion systems as a means of cutting bunker bills and GHG emissions.