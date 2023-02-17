Eco Marine Power Partners With Shipping Firm on Renewable Energy Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study will initially focus on a geared Handymax vessel. Image Credit: Eco Marine Power

Japanese technology company Eco Marine Power is set to work with a large shipping firm on a study looking at the potential for a range of renewable energy systems to be added to ships.

The firm will work with an unnamed UAE-based shipping company on a technical study to evaluate the potential use of technologies including solar power systems, air lubrication and hull modifications on its ships, Eco Marine Power said in an emailed statement.

The study will initially focus on a geared Handymax vessel.

The companies plant to evaluate the performance of an Aquarius Marine Solar Power system from EMP currently being installed on one of the shipping firm's vessels as part of the study.

"This study project along with the installation of equipment is a great opportunity for Eco Marine Power and our partners to demonstrate the technologies and solutions we have been developing for a number of years including Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy which was granted Approval-in-Principle by ClassNK in 2021," Greg Atkinson, president of Eco Marine Power, said in the statement.

Shipping firms are turning to a range of bunker-saving technologies as a means of cutting their emissions in the wake of new regulations, as well as saving on fuel bills. These technologies will gradually become more and more cost-effective as the shipping industry starts to get charged for its carbon emissions.