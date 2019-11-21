RightShip Adds IMO2020 Compliance Assessment to Ship Database

by Ship & Bunker News Team

RightShip to "temperature check" vessels' IMO2020 compliance. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

RightShip today said it is adding IMO2020 compliance information to its database of vessel environmental assessments.

Operators of vessels over 8,000 DWT are being asked to confirm their compliant fuel choices and ship implementation plans (SIPs) as part of the new "temperature check".

From January 1, when the new 0.50% global sulfur cap comes into force, any serious incidents, detentions or non-compliance related to the new rules will also be highlighted on its vetting platform, Qi.

As heated debate continues as the merits of various compliance methods, particularly in regard to using inherently compliant fuel vs scrubbers + HFO, RightShip says a vessel's Risk Rating or GHG Rating will not be influenced by its choice of IMO 2020 compliance route.

Regardless of the compliance option chosen by the vessel owner, the decision to accept the ship or not ultimately remains with the vetting customer, it says.

"Complying with IMO 2020 brings a host of technical and operational risks that all of the industry needs to be aware of," said Martin Crawford-Brunt, CEO, RightShip.

"It is therefore vital that all parties - ranging from ship owners, managers and charterers - have a full understanding of how compliance is being managed across a fleet."