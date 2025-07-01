Chimbusco Pan Nation Backs Hong Kong Alternative Fuel Bunkering Drive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm already supplies biofuels in the port with plans to establish a methanol supply as well. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hong Kong government to help establish the city as a global hub for alternative fuel bunkering and trading.

The deal with the Transport and Logistics Bureau (TLB), signed on June 25, supports the HKSAR's 2024 Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

CPN, Hong Kong's leading physical bunker supplier, has already been supplying marine biofuels in the port and in May completed a record 6,300 mt delivery of B24-VLSFO. The company is also preparing to supply methanol bunkers as demand for low-carbon fuels grows.

The firm signed an earlier MOU with Towngas in 2024 to explore methanol supply options and continues to support the broader adoption of alternative fuels.

"This MOU with the TLB is a game-changer for Hong Kong's ambition to become a global green bunkering hub," Calvin Chung, Director & Deputy General Manager of CPN, said.

"We're proud to lead the charge in sustainable marine fuel solutions, and this partnership is a bold step toward a cleaner, greener future."