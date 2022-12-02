Duel-Fuelled Hydrogen Carrier Engine Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 160,000 m3 hydrogen carrier design has been developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Image Credit: KHI

Classification society ClassNK has given its initial approval for an engine allowing a liquid hydrogen carrier to use boil-off gas as fuel.

The firm has issued an approval in principle for a duel-fuel generator engine capable of using either boil-off hydrogen or conventional bunkers as fuel, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The 160,000 m3 hydrogen carrier design has been developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The hydrogen fuel would be used to generate electricity for the vessel's needs.

"As hydrogen is expected to be used as a clean energy source to realize a decarbonized society, ClassNK has worked on the establishment of necessary standards and certification to contribute to its maritime transportation and marine fuel use," the company said in the statement.

"For the 160,000m3 liquefied hydrogen carrier developed by KHI, ClassNK has so far issued AiPs for its integrated design as well as its Cargo Containment System (CCS), Cargo Handling Systems (CHS), and dual fuel main boilers that use hydrogen boil-off gas as fuel."