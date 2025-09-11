BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at a four-month low. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fifth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $521/mt on Wednesday, remaining at its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $437.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $761.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $1.10/bl to $67.49/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $487.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5.50/mt to $464/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $486/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $487/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $67.30/bl as of 6:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.