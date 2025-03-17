Titan Signs LNG and Bio-LNG Term Contract With MOL

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan supplied MOL's vehicle carrier the Celeste Ace with 500 mt of bio-LNG and 400 mt of conventional LNG via its delivery vessel the Alice Cosulich. Image Credit: Titan

Fuel supplier Titan has signed a term contract to supply shipping firm MOL with multiple deliveries of LNG and bio-LNG.

The firm completed the first delivery under the contract on March 16, Titan said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Titan supplied MOL's vehicle carrier the Celeste Ace with 500 mt of bio-LNG and 400 mt of conventional LNG via its delivery vessel the Alice Cosulich.

The delivery was made at the same time as cargo operations at the International Car Operators terminal at Zeebrugge.

"We are exploring the use of ammonia and hydrogen fuels as part of our strategy to adopt clean alternative fuels, while moving to expand the use of LNG-fueled vessels and more quickly achieve a low-carbon society," Yoshikazu Urushitani, general manager of MOL's Marine Fuel GX division, said in the statement.

"We will also be early adopters of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

"Partnering with Titan, we will start using bio-LNG to lead the shipping industry in the transition to clean alternative fuels. We remain committed to adopting clean fuels to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2050."