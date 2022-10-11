Corvus Energy Launches New Test Area for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new test area is at the company's production site in Bergen. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Battery technology firm Corvus Energy has launched a new test area for marine hydrogen fuel cells in Norway.

The new test area is at the company's production site in Bergen, the firm said in a statement on its website. The company is developing large-scale maritime-certified hydrogen fuel cell systems, with Toyota as a key partner and supplier of fuel cell technology.

"Batteries and fuel cells are complementary products, and they need to work together in order to achieve optimal efficiency and extended lifetime," Thor Humerfelt, senior vice president and product architect at Corvus Energy, said in the statement.

"We will test multiple combinations of batteries and fuel cells for various operational profiles, and this is why the test site is so unique and important.

"In the end, we will have a system that will give recommendations for the vessel's crew on the most optimal operation."

Hydrogen is being considered as a future marine energy source both in internal combustion engines and in fuel cells. The fuel's lower energy density than other alternatives means it is likely to be most suitable for smaller ships, rather than the largest oceangoing cargo vessels.