Isle of Man Becomes First Flag State to Join Methane Abatement Group MAMII

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cameron Mitchell, director at IOMSR. Image Credit: IOSMR

The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) has become the first flag state to join the SafetyTech Accelerator’s Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), in a move aimed at tackling methane emissions from shipping.

The initiative aims to tackle methane emissions from shipping, MAMII said in an emailed statement on Monday.

MAMII brings together shipowners, technology developers, class societies and regulators to develop and scale solutions that monitor and reduce methane emissions in line with IMO decarbonisation goals.

“Joining MAMII further demonstrates the IOMSR’s support for sustainable maritime operations," Cameron Mitchell, director at IOMSR, said in the statement.

“Collaboration is such an important part of fostering innovation, something we in the maritime industry can improve.”

"The involvement of flag states, classification societies, and regulators is vital to the success of initiatives like MAMII,” Marius Suteu, managing director of SafetyTech Accelerator, said.