Malaysia Bans Israel-Linked Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office announced the decision on Wednesday. Image Credit: Malaysian Government

Malaysia's government is banning ships linked to Israel from calling at its ports in response to the conflict in Gaza.

Malaysia will not allow port calls by any ships registered in Israel, owned by Israelis or heading to Israeli ports, US broadcaster CNN reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office.

"This sanction is a response to Israel's actions that disregard the basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and continuous cruelty against the Palestinian people," the prime minister's office was cited as saying.

Ships linked to Israel have repeatedly come under attack in and around the Red Sea in recent weeks.