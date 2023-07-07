BUNKER PRICES: VLSFO and MGO Prices Diverge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices saw an unusual divergence on Thursday, with VLSFO prices mostly declining while MGO prices advanced.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $592/mt on Thursday, reversing the previous session's $1/mt gain. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $1/mt to $501/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $10/mt to $788.50/mt, reaching the highest level since June 22.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.13/bl to $76.52/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $582/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $546/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $572.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $534.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.41/bl at $76.93/bl as of 6:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.