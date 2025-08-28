BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 28, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $530/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since August 11 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $10/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $746/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.83/bl to $68.05/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $503/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $472/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $491.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $67.55/bl as of 5:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com