BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have retreated from a two-week high. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $530/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since August 11 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $10/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $746/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.83/bl to $68.05/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $503/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $472/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $491.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $67.55/bl as of 5:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt fall in bunker prices.