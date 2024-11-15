One Month Left to Apply for IBIA Board Election

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vacancies are for board members whose term will be ending on March 31, 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Just under a month remains for IBIA members to apply to run for a seat on the industry body's board.

IBIA is holding an election for two board seats to replace members whose term ends in March 2025, it said in an emailed note to members on Friday.

Candidates -- who must be IBIA members, and proposed and seconded by other members -- need to send their completed nomination forms to tara.morjaria@ibia.net by December 13.

"Members of IBIA are invited to propose candidates for election who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the Association," the organisation said.

"Prospective Board Members should be aware that being a Board Member is not just a titular position; they are expected to take an active part in the activities of the Association."

The results of the election will be announced at IBIA's annual dinner in London in February.