BBG Launches Bio-LNG Loading Service for Ships at Port of Bilbao

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Spanish LNG terminal has begun supplying certified bio-LNG to ships after securing ISCC approval. Image Credit: BBG

Spain-based LNG storage and regasification operator Bahia de Bizkaia Gas (BBG) has launched a bio-LNG loading service at the Port of Bilbao in Spain after securing ISCC certification.

The approval allows the terminal to supply biomethane-derived LNG with verified sustainability and traceability to ships and tankers, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

ISCC certification confirms compliance with European Commission sustainability criteria and enables LNG cargoes loaded at the plant to be certified as renewable.

The service links biomethane producers with LNG users at the terminal through a certification system that verifies the renewable origin of the fuel, allowing BBG to supply bio-LNG without changing its existing loading operations.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG without requiring any modification.