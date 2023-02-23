ElbOil Teams Up With Football Club to Support Victims of Turkish Earthquake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 was one of the worst seen in the region for decades. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil is working with a Turkish football club to provide housing to some of the victims of this month's earthquake there.

The firm is working with Galatasaray SK to build container homes for some of the victims, Can Ertem, a senior trader at ElbOil, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm is also donating to the Darussafaka Foundation to support the educational needs of orphans who have lost parents in the disaster.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 was one of the worst seen in the region for decades, and has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

"Containers are great for shipping and as ElbOil we are proud to supply the world container fleet, but containers are disaster relief too as the containerised homes provide instant, safe, fully equipped living space to people when most needed," Ertem said.

"If anyone would like to join us in donating to either of these worthy causes, please use the below links:

https://www.galatasaray.org/en/Homepage

https://www.darussafaka.org/en."