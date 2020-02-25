IBIA Declares IMO 2020 Iceberg Avoided in Bullish IP Week Video

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA dinner. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO 2020 iceberg has been avoided, according to the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA).

In a Titanic-themed video played on Monday night at the start of the industry group's IP Week dinner, Director Unni Einemo and new Chairman Henrik Zederkof said pre-2020 talk of the threats the regulation posed had been overblown.

The pair praised the preparations the shipping and bunker industries had made to avoid disruption, and said that while further icebergs may appear on the horizon, similar advance work would allow the industries to avoid these as well.

Zederkof has now taken over as the organisation's chairman from his predecessor, Michael Green.