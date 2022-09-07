Schulte Group Unveils New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Schulte Group

Shipping firm Schulte Group has revealed the design for a new LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm presented the design at the Gastech industry event in Milan, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The design removes the need for fenders and spacer pontoons, which take time and manpower to manually deploy, replacing them with an integrated outrigging system that can be operational in as little as five minutes, the company said.

The company aims for the design to minimise both CAPEX and OPEX costs.

"We examined the market's current requirements and recognised the need for a straightforward LNG fuel vessel that reduces the cost of last-mile delivery for vessel operators," Johan Lillieskold, gas solutions specialist in Schulte Group's LNG competence centre, said in the statement.

"We have gone back to the drawing board and defined the operational specifications of what the ideal LNG bunker vessel should offer, doing away with any additional or unnecessary gear and cumbersome operations."

LNG bunker demand has increased rapidly in the past few years, meaning suppliers need to add delivery infrastructure at pace to keep up with the amount of gas-powered tonnage being ordered. This infrastructure will also be compatible with bio- and synthetic LNG, meaning it will remain in use once the shipping industry moves on from using fossil gas.