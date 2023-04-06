British Columbia Authorities Put $9 Million Funding Behind Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A shore power connection will be set up at two berths at the Canadian authority's deep-water terminal at Ogden Point. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in the Canadian province of British Columbia are investing $9 million into a shore power project.

The province is providing $9 million to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority for a shore power connection at Ogden Point, the local government said in a statement on its website this week.

A shore power connection will be set up at two berths at the authority's deep-water terminal at Ogden Point.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based power network while at berth, allowing them to shut off their engines and reduce emissions if the power comes from a renewable source. These connections are being rapidly rolled out in Europe as well as at other locations around the world.

"People want solutions to environmental concerns while also growing our economy," Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in the statement.

"Adding shore power will allow us to turn off large cruise ship engines by connecting vessels to clean electricity at Ogden Point.

"This will lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce air pollution and create well-paying jobs that support sustainable tourism."