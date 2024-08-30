BUNKER JOBS: Hormuz Marine Seeks Business Development Manager in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supplier Hormuz Marine is seeking to hire a business development manager in Muscat.

The company is looking for candidates with business development, sales and negotiation skills, and preferably fluent Arabic or other languages, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The company is a physical bunker supplier at Sohar, Duqm and Salalah, as well as trading marine fuels at other key ports in the region.

"The Business Development Manager will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, maintaining client relationships, developing growth strategies, and negotiating contracts," the company said in the advertisement.

"This role requires on-site presence in Muscat to facilitate effective collaboration and business development activities."

