PRICES: Global VLSFO Average Jumps by Most in Three Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have risen this week. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a fourth consecutive day at most ports on Thursday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $16/mt to $647/mt, the sharpest daily rise since October 10. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $10/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $14.50/mt to $1,005.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.36/bl to $84.03/bl.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a similar positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $18/mt to $609/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $22.50/mt to $564.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $21/mt to $615/mt and at Houston they climbed by $35/mt to $620/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.36/bl at $84.39/bl as of 8:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $2.71/mt rise in bunker prices.