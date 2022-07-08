ClassNK Releases New Alternative Fuels Safety Guidelines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new set of rules will be needed for how to safely operate ships running on the new fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has released a new set of guidelines setting out safety requirements for ships running on a range of alternative fuels.

The guidelines provide comprehensive safety requirements for ships running on methanol, ethanol, LPG and ammonia, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"Taking into account the risks posed by the use of alternative fuels against ships, crews, and the environment, they specify requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices to minimize those risks," the company said.

"Specific requirements, including isolation distances from areas where there is a risk of ammonia release to areas that should be protected, and safety design concepts to design engines and boilers using ammonia fuel have been added to ensure the safety of ammonia-fuelled ships."