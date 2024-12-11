PROMOTED: Moeve Stands Up For The Energy Transition In Maritime Transport With HVO 100

by Moeve

HVO 100 is a second-generation biofuel that can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional fuels. That's why we encourage production to accelerate the energy transition.

This is the objective of Moeve, as we commit to sustainable energy and mobility, based on green molecules.

Cepsa becomes Moeve

For almost a century, Cepsa has played a decisive role in the energy sector. In 2022, we launched our Positive motion strategy to become leaders in the energy transition. And now we're announcing our transformation as Moeve. This change is a historic milestone for our company. It takes us one step further in our mission to offer more sustainable and abundant energy to our customers.

At Moeve we work to make a positive impact on the lives of people and society, to build a better world and to guarantee access to energy today, with great ambition for the future.

We also aim to accelerate our own decarbonisation process and that of our customers, encouraging, for example, the adoption of second-generation biofuels.

Moeve delivers HVO 100 to the maritime sector

In this context, HVO 100 renewable diesel, a 2G biofuel, plays a fundamental role in the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

That's why we want to lead the production and support the decarbonisation of this sector. We manufacture these biofuels from sustainable raw materials which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% throughout their life cycle compared to traditional fossil fuels.

Also, 2G biofuels create lower emissions of particles, metals and sulphur, allowing compliance with IMO's Mediterranean Emission Control Area, coming into force on May 1st 2025. They can act as a complete or partial replacement for fuels used in maritime transport, without the need for modifications to the supply chain or ship engines. 2G biofuels calorific value make it a competitive option as these are similar to fuels supplied in terms of onboard storage space, not requiring additional volume.

Our plans include a diverse portfolio of products focused on the decarbonisation of maritime transport. We are currently targeting FAME and HVO 100, which we can supply in the volumes needed by our customers. Through different projects, we aim to offer bioLNG, ammonia, methanol, and other hydrogen-based products in the future.

“ Another HVO benefit is its high level of stability. It's less susceptible to oxidation when compared to other biofuels.

Both of these products, biodiesel and HVO 100 can work as a replacement for marine fuels in different percentages.

We strongly support HVO 100, a 2G biofuel produced through the hydroprocessing of oils and greases. In 2022, in a partnership with Bio-Oils, we announced the construction of a new second generation biofuels plant that will form the largest 2G biofuels complex in southern Europe. The facility will flexibly produce 500,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO) annually. This will allow us to double the current production capacity.

What are the benefits of HVO compared to conventional fossil fuels?

HVO 100 has emerged as one of the solutions with the lowest environmental impact, offering substantial environmental benefits. These include:

1. 100% renewable energy source boosting the circular economy

HVO comes from a range of sources, including vegetable oils, animal fats and waste, making it a more sustainable option. This means we can not only take advantage of resources that would otherwise be discarded, but also support a circular economy that promotes reuse and waste reduction.

2. Substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

As we said before, one of HVO's greatest advantages is its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% over its life cycle when compared to fossil fuels.

Another HVO benefit is its compatibility with existing engines, reducing the need for modifications.

3. Compatibility with current infrastructures and engines

HVO is similar to fossil fuels in chemical terms, enabling its partial or complete use without the need for changes to existing infrastructure. In a marine setting, for instance, it's an ideal replacement for marine fuels, especially for Marine Gas Oil (MGO), offering an immediate solution for the decarbonisation and desulphuration of operations without the need to invest heavily in new technologies or equipment. Additionally, thanks to its chemical similarity with diesel and conventional fuels, we can use HVO in today's engines and due its calorific value the volume require to remplace MGO is similar.

HVO 100 is a sustainable and efficient solution. It not only drastically reduces carbon emissions throughout the life cycle, but also adapts to existing infrastructure and equipment easily. This puts us in a better place to fulfill the industry's decarbonisation objectives.

In the end, 2G biofuels such as HVO 100 are the solution available right now to reduce emissions from maritime transport, and, at Moeve we're committed to offering customers more sustainable energy offerings.