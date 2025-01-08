COSCO Responds to US Department Listing, Says Business as Usual

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has issued an official statement regarding its inclusion, stating it is seeking clarification from US authorities. File image / Pixabay

Chinese container line COSCO is in discussions with US authorities to seek clarification regarding its inclusion in the Department of Defense's list of Chinese military firms.

"COSCO Shipping and its subsidiaries have consistently adhered to local laws and regulations, maintaining strict compliance in all international operations," the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) recently published an updated list of 'Chinese military companies' operating, either directly or indirectly, in the US. The list includes COSCO and its subsidiaries, along with other prominent Chinese maritime firms.

COSCO stated that the listing will not affect its operations and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating global trade.

"This designation does not impose sanctions or export controls, and our global operations will continue uninterrupted."