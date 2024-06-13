Port of Seattle Mandates Shore Power for Homeported Cruise Ships From 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power facilities allow ships to connect to the land-based grid while at berth. Image Credit: Port of Seattle

Cruise ships homeported in Seattle will be required to use shore power connections from 2027.

The Port of Seattle Commission passed the order on Tuesday, the port authority said in a statement on its website.

The authority had previously planned to impose the mandate from 2030.

"Ensuring all homeported cruise ships utilize shore power by incorporating a requirement in our commercial agreements, the Port continues to demonstrate how we can generate economic opportunities while minimizing our impact on communities and the climate," Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman said in the statement.

"In passing this order, the Commission turns the Port's 2030 goal of universal shore power use into a 2027 requirement, which is only possible due to the significant investments made by the cruise industry and the Port on both the ships and shoreside facilities.

"Marketing such investments should also appeal to the environmental interests of travelers who have chosen to cruise to Alaska."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.