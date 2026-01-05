First LNG-Fuelled Vessel Docks at Port of Mombasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG-fuelled ship arrived at the port after sailing from Singapore. Image Credit: Kenya Ports Authority

An LNG-fuelled vessel has made its maiden call at the Port of Mombasa, marking the country’s first arrival of an LNG-powered ship in Kenya.

The vehicle carrier Höegh Australis arrived at the East African port on December 26 after an 11-day voyage from Singapore, Kenya Ports Authority said in a social media post on December 27.

The ship was piloted into port by Suleiman Bakari, the pilot captain of Kenya Ports Authority.

He said the vessel operates with propulsion powered around 98% by LNG, using conventional marine fuel only during engine start-up and specific maneuvering phases.

The call highlights the growing role of LNG-fuelled vessels in global shipping, as such ships begin to appear at a wider range of ports, underlining the importance of LNG bunkering infrastructure as deployment increases.